Lebanese Lawmaker Suggests Holding Conference on Syrian Refugees in Lebanon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Gebran Bassil, a Lebanese lawmaker and the president of the Free Patriotic Movement party, suggested during a Thursday meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov organizing a Beirut-hosted conference on the return of Syrian refugees.

"We discussed the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon. We raised the issue of holding a conference in Lebanon," Bassil said at a press conference.

Describing the talks with Lavrov as "very fruitful," the leader of Lebanon's largest Christian party said they have also covered the international and regional agenda, as well as the developments in Lebanon.

"We discussed the necessity of restoring the balance in the international arena. Such a balance could help to resolve the situation in the region," Bassil noted.

The lawmaker further expressed hope that more Christians who once fled their homeland would return to the middle East.

"The policies of some nations have caused some Christians to flee their homeland. And we hope that Russian policy will encourage the return of these refugees and that it will serve the prosperity of the region as a whole," Bassil said.

He then thanked Russia for sending its COVID-19 vaccine to Lebanon.

Lebanon is home to some 1.5 million refugees from the neighboring war-torn country. Beirut has repeatedly urged the international community to facilitate the repatriation of Syrians. Damascus, with Russia's support, hosted the first international conference on the return of refugees in November of last year, but Western countries abstained from the event.