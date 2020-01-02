UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Lawyers Want Ghosn Prosecuted Over Israel Trip

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:24 PM

Lebanese lawyers want Ghosn prosecuted over Israel trip

Lebanese lawyers on Thursday filed a report to the judiciary demanding fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn be prosecuted over a trip he made to Israel as Renault-Nissan chairman in 2008

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Lebanese lawyers on Thursday filed a report to the judiciary demanding fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn be prosecuted over a trip he made to Israel as Renault-Nissan chairman in 2008.

Ghosn -- who holds Lebanese, French and Brazilian citizenship -- jumped bail in Tokyo in mysterious circumstances and arrived in his native Lebanon early on Monday.

The tycoon had travelled to Israel in 2008 to support a partnership with Shai Agassi, an Israeli entrepreneur who had launched an ill-fated electric vehicle venture called "Project Better Place".

Three lawyers "submitted a report to the public prosecutor against businessman Carlos Ghosn for the crime of having entered an enemy country and violated the boycott law," the state news agency reported.

They said several contracts had been signed during his January 2008 trip and added that Ghosn had taken part in several economic conferences.

"Doing business with Israel is not a matter of opinion -- any normalisation is forbidden by law," Hassan Bazzi, one of the lawyers, told AFP.

Lebanon is technically still at war with Israel, which occupied the south of the country until 2000, and forbids its citizens from travelling there.

Interpol, the international police cooperation body, has issued a "red notice" for Ghosn's arrest in the wake of him fleeing Japan, but Lebanese judicial sources have said he cannot be extradited there.

Ghosn stands accused in Japan of deferring part of his salary until after his retirement and concealing this from shareholders, as well as syphoning off millions in Nissan cash for his own purposes.

He has denied all charges and has announced a press conference for next week.

Ghosn entered Lebanon on a private jet from Turkey using his French passport, according to airport documents seen by AFP.

"Where were the public prosecutor and general security when Ghosn visited Lebanon, after he travelled to occupied Palestine and was photographed there?," Bazzi asked.

General security is Lebanon's main intelligence agency, which routinely investigates Lebanese citizens suspected of ties with Israel.

"Lebanon prosecutes poor people while those who have earned millions by investing with the enemy are treated as national heroes," Bazzi said.

In 2017, French-Lebanese filmmaker Ziad Doueiri was arrested and briefly questioned for filming part of his film "The Attack" in Israel.

Related Topics

Attack Police Film And Movies Business Israel Palestine Poor Turkey Lawyers Vehicle Tokyo Japan Lebanon January Citizenship 2017 All From Nissan Million Airport

Recent Stories

Country’s citizens the focus of policies, develo ..

25 minutes ago

27,135 accused arrested from across Sindh in 2019

32 seconds ago

Former Obama Cabinet Member Julian Castro Drops Ou ..

33 seconds ago

Pakistan, UAE economic partnership to further stre ..

25 minutes ago

Turkey's Parliament Allows Deploying Armed Forces ..

35 seconds ago

Chief Minister approves `New Peshawar Old Charm' p ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.