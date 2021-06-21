UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Leader Congratulates Iranian President-Elect Raisi On Victory

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:51 PM

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday congratulated Iran's justice chief Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in the presidential election

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday congratulated Iran's justice chief Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in the presidential election.

"President Aoun also sent a congratulation telegram to the newly-elected Iranian President, Sayed Ibrahim Raaisi. President Aoun wished President Raaisi success in his new responsibilities, and emphasized the friendly relations between Lebanon and the Islamic Republic of Iran," the presidential press service said in a statement.

The Iranian Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that Raisi won the election with nearly 62%.

The turnout was 48.8%, which is the lowest in the country's history.

Among others who have already congratulated Raisi on his victory are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Syrian President Bashar Assad and Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

