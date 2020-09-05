UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Military Arrests Members Of Terrorist Cell Who Planned Attacks In Country

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 04:12 PM

The Lebanese military intelligence detained members of a terrorist cell, which is linked to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and planned attacks in the country, the press office of Lebanon's armed forces said on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The Lebanese military intelligence detained members of a terrorist cell, which is linked to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and planned attacks in the country, the press office of Lebanon's armed forces said on Saturday.

Arrests were made in northern parts of the country and in the Beqaa valley in eastern Lebanon. The military also seized weapons and ammunition.

"The intelligence unit of the armed forces detained members of a terrorist cell linked to the IS group, which was preparing acts of sabotage on Lebanon's territory," the press office said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

According to the military, the cell operated under the leadership of Khaled at-Talawi, a terrorist who is still at large. Al-Talawi's car was used during an attack on Kaftourn, a Christian village in northern Lebanon, in late August, which killed a son of the head of the local municipality.

