Lebanese Military Clashes With IS-Affiliated Militia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:49 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The Lebanese army has engaged in clashes with militants with links to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in the country's north in the vicinity of the Syrian border, Arabic regional broadcaster al-Mayadeen reported on Saturday.

The clashes are underway in the Al-Fard area of the Wadi Khaled region right where the north of Lebanon meets the south of Syria, according to the report.

The Lebanese armed forces have reportedly tried to storm a building where a suspect terrorist is sheltered and met a counteroffensive by the militants.

The Lebanese army have succeeded in encircling the terrorists at this point, according to the report.

