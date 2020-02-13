UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Military Court Finds 21 IS Affiliates Guilty Of Planning Attack On US Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:49 PM

Lebanese Military Court Finds 21 IS Affiliates Guilty of Planning Attack on US Embassy

The Lebanese military court ruled on Thursday that 21 people belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) were guilty of plotting a drone attack on the United States' embassy in the northern part of Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Lebanese military court ruled on Thursday that 21 people belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) were guilty of plotting a drone attack on the United States' embassy in the northern part of Beirut.

"The military investigative judge found a Syrian man, Ibrahim Saleh, and his 20 associates guilty of belonging to the IS and preparing explosive devices, buying chemicals and conducting experiments with them," the military court said in a statement.

According to the final indictment, Saleh was intercepted when procuring a drone he planned to use to bomb the US embassy, the statement read.

On February 2, Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed reported that people had gathered outside the US embassy in Beirut's Awkar suburb to protest against the middle East peace deal proposed by the US administration. According to the news outlet, the demonstrators threw stones at the embassy building and tried to remove the barbed wire from its fence.

