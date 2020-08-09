UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Military Deploys More Forces To Central Beirut, Takes Situation Under Control

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Lebanese Military Deploys More Forces to Central Beirut, Takes Situation Under Control

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The Lebanese Armed Forces are pulling additional units to downtown Beirut and are taking the situation under control amid ongoing anti-government protests, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday.

According to the correspondent, the military is deploying more forces to the central parts of the city and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese MTV channel reported that the military personnel also arrived at the building of the Energy Ministry after protesters tried to storm it.

Demonstrations resumed in the Lebanese capital on Saturday, with protesters demanding the resignation of the government and social reforms. Over a dozen ambulances had arrived to treat those injured amid clashes between protesters and police. According to the Lebanese Red Cross, over 230 people have been injured in clashes.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Police Beirut From Government

Recent Stories

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University Launches ‘2020 Community Webi ..

3 hours ago

Roglic fires Tour de France warning to Bernal with ..

13 minutes ago

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

4 hours ago

Protesters Storm Into Lebanese Foreign Ministry Bu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.