Lebanese Military Deploys More Forces to Central Beirut, Takes Situation Under Control

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The Lebanese Armed Forces are pulling additional units to downtown Beirut and are taking the situation under control amid ongoing anti-government protests, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday.

According to the correspondent, the military is deploying more forces to the central parts of the city and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese MTV channel reported that the military personnel also arrived at the building of the Energy Ministry after protesters tried to storm it.

Demonstrations resumed in the Lebanese capital on Saturday, with protesters demanding the resignation of the government and social reforms. Over a dozen ambulances had arrived to treat those injured amid clashes between protesters and police. According to the Lebanese Red Cross, over 230 people have been injured in clashes.