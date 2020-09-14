UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Military Eliminates Leader Of IS-Linked Terrorist Group In North Of Country

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:33 PM

Lebanese Military Eliminates Leader of IS-Linked Terrorist Group in North of Country

The Lebanese forces have killed a leader of a terrorist cell linked to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia), who is responsible for the recent attack on military intelligence officers, the army said on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Lebanese forces have killed a leader of a terrorist cell linked to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia), who is responsible for the recent attack on military intelligence officers, the army said on Monday.

In the late hours of Sunday, four officers were killed during an operation that was aimed at detaining members of the terrorist group in northern Lebanon, with the militants using machine guns and hand grenades in an attempt to escape.

"The army has killed Khaled at-Talawi, the leader of a terrorist cell that launched attacks on military intelligence servicemen last night [on Sunday] in the area of Jabal Beddawi," the army said in a communique.

At-Talawi's group was wanted by the Lebanese special services after it conducted an attack on Kaftoun, a Christian village in the country's north, in late August, which resulted in the death of three people, including two staff members of the interior ministry and a son of the head of the local municipality.

