Lebanese Military Expels Protesters From Foreign Ministry Building - Security Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Lebanese Military Expels Protesters From Foreign Ministry Building - Security Source

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The Lebanese Armed Forces managed to free the Foreign Ministry building from protesters and did not face resistance, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, anti-government demonstrators occupied the building and tried to storm several other state institutions of the country.

"The Lebanese military liberated the country's foreign ministry building from protesters without encountering resistance," the source said.

Demonstrations resumed in the Lebanese capital on Saturday, with protesters demanding the resignation of the government and social reforms. According to the Lebanese Red Cross, over 230 people have been injured in clashes between protesters and the police.

