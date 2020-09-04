UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Military Finds 4 Tonnes Of Ammonium Nitrate Near Site Of Beirut Port Blast

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Lebanese military has discovered more than four tonnes of ammonium nitrate near the entrance to the port of Beirut, the site of a massive blast on August 4 that has been blamed on the same substance, according to a statement published by the army's press department on Thursday.

"Following a request from the customs unit of the port of Beirut, an engineering unit of the Lebanese army discovered four warehouses outside the port, near entrance number nine. In total, 4.

35 tonnes [of ammonium nitrate] were discovered," the statement read.

Bassem Al Kaissi, the port of Beirut's new director, said earlier in the day that explosive substances remained in the port, adding that a request has been made for the materials to be removed.

The August 4 blast, which left 190 people dead and 6,500 others injured, has been blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The explosion has caused an estimated $15 billion in damages and prompted the country's cabinet to resign.

