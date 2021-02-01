Lebanese Military Intelligence Detains 18 IS-Linked Terrorist Plotters - Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Lebanese military intelligence department has detained a group of 18 affiliates of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) in the eastern town of Arsal, the army command said on Monday.

"After conducting a series of field operations over the past two weeks, the intelligence directorate in the Arsal area has arrested a group of 18 people, including Lebanese and Syrians, who have links to the IS cells," the command said in a statement.

Those detained confessed that they had affiliation with the IS group and that they were planning to carry out terror attacks, the statement read, adding that a number of weapons and ammunition were seized.

"An investigation has been launched, with the detainees being under the supervision of the competent judicial authority. The directorate continues to implement monitoring and prosecution measures in a bid to arrest the remaining suspects," the statement said.

Arsal, which borders Syria, was hit by terrorists in 2014, with over 10 police officers and the military personnel captured. Militants and smugglers use the rugged mountain terrain in the Arsal area to smuggle weapons, munitions and manpower from Syria to Lebanon, and vice versa.