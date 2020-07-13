UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Military Says One Officer Killed In Armed Group Attack In Country's Northeast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

Lebanese Military Says One Officer Killed in Armed Group Attack in Country's Northeast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) One Lebanese serviceman was killed overnight in an attack conducted by an armed group in the area of Baalbek on the army's positions, the country's Armed Forces said in a statement on Monday.

"Around at 00:45 local time [21:45 GMT], a number of gunmen opened fire on an army patrol and military centers in [the areas of] Talya, Brital, Khodor and Douris.

As a result, one soldier was killed," the forces said in the statement.

Baalbek, located in the country's Beqaa Valley, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Lebanon, with its sprawling complex of Roman ruins, which are larger than those in Syria's Palmyra, attracting thousands of visitors daily.

Lebanon - a middle Eastern country - is trying to repel any militant attacks on its territory.

More Stories From World

