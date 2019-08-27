Lebanese Movement Hezbollah Finds Explosives in Israeli Drones Crashed Near Beirut

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israeli drones that crashed in the suburbs of Beirut on the weekend had been sent there not for reconnaissance purposes but a combat mission since the vehicles were laden with explosives, the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Israeli drones that crashed in the suburbs of Beirut on the weekend had been sent there not for reconnaissance purposes but a combat mission since the vehicles were laden with explosives, the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement said.

Early on Sunday, two Israeli drones crashed near Hezbollah's headquarters in the suburbs of Beirut. One of them exploded in the air, causing significant damage to the Hezbollah press service's building and injuring three people. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has threatened Israel with an "adequate" response. Beirut, in turn, has described the flight of the Israeli "reconnaissance drones" as "aggression" and an "attack" on its sovereignty.

"After experts carried out the analysis of the first unmanned aerial vehicle that had fallen in a southern suburb, it was revealed that it was fitted with an isolated C-4 explosive device weighing 5.5 kilograms [12 pounds] ... On the basis of the new data, we declare that the purpose of the first drone was not reconnaissance, it was a combat mission with [subsequent] detonation, just as was the case with the second device," the movement said in a statement.

Tensions between Lebanon and Israel took another turn on Monday after Israel reportedly carried out airstrikes against a Palestinian group's position near Beirut and the town of Qousaya. Lebanese President Michel Aoun later called the attacks a "declaration of war."

Lebanon's Higher Defense Council is scheduled to hold an urgent meeting later on Tuesday in the wake of the attacks.

Lebanon has long been complaining about Israel's use of Lebanese airspace for multiple raids, saying that such actions violate the sovereignty of the republic and the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, enacted after the 2006 conflict between the two countries.

Israel, in turn, considers the Iran-backed Hezbollah to be among its main rivals in the region, targeting it with air raids. Hezbollah operates a military wing that battled Israel during the latter's invasions of Lebanon. Its military wing is also currently active in Syria, where it is fighting alongside the forces loyal to President Bashar Assad.