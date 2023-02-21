Lebanese Nationals Leaving Their Homes in Fear of Collapsing Buildings After Earthquakes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Lebanese nationals in the capital city of Beirut and other cities on the Mediterranean Sea are leaving their homes in panic in fear of collapsing buildings following new earthquakes that hit the border region of Syria and Turkey earlier on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Turkey's disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Turkey's Hatay Province on Monday, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8. Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said three people were killed and 213 others were hospitalized after the earthquakes. Hatay Province Governor Lutfu Savas said several people were under the rubble of houses that had collapsed.

According to the correspondent, panic and fear have gripped the population in most Lebanese regions, especially the capital Beirut and other coastal areas, after new earthquakes.

Thousands of Beirut residents took to the open spaces in fear, causing traffic jams on highways. Some people with their belongings took to beaches to spend the night there.

Abbas Al Halabi, the minister of education and higher education of Lebanon, announced that classes would be canceled on Tuesday at all educational facilities in the country following the new earthquakes. The minister also instructed administrations of all educational facilities to carry out engineering reviews of buildings to make sure they are safe and undamaged and report problems if such occur.

The Lebanese National Council for Scientific Research told Sputnik that the latest tremor was a magnitude 4.5 earthquake on the Richter scale and lasted for about 18 seconds.