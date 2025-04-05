Open Menu

Lebanese Officials Discuss South Lebanon With Visiting US Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Lebanese officials discuss south Lebanon with visiting US envoy

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Senior Lebanese officials said Saturday's talks with visiting US deputy special envoy for the middle East Morgan Ortagus were positive, focusing on south Lebanon amid a fragile truce between Israel and Hezbollah.

President Joseph Aoun and Ortagus discussed "south Lebanon, the work of the international monitoring committee and the Israeli withdrawal" from Lebanese territory, a statement from the presidency said, characterising the talks as constructive.

The United States chairs a committee, which also includes France, that is tasked with overseeing the ceasefire that ended more than a year of hostilities including two months of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's office, in a statement, also said the discussions with the envoy were "positive".

Ortagus's second visit to Lebanon comes as Israel continues to carry out strikes in Lebanon despite a November 27 ceasefire with Hezbollah, and as its troops remain in several points in the country's south.

Under the truce, Hezbollah was to redeploy its forces north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border, and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Israel was due to complete its withdrawal from Lebanon by February 18 after missing a January deadline, but it has kept troops in five places it deems "strategic".

Lebanon's army has been deploying in areas the Israeli military has withdrawn from.

Ortagus and Salam discussed the Lebanese army's work in implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and formed the basis of the November truce, his office said.

The resolution says Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers should be the only forces in south Lebanon, and called for the disarmament of all non-state armed groups.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details a ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..

10 minutes ago
 FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Jap ..

FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments

26 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's F ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians

40 minutes ago
 Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartph ..

Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All

47 minutes ago
 TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photo ..

TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era

51 minutes ago
 General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Ad ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..

1 hour ago
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..

1 hour ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hou ..

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours

2 hours ago
 UAE maintained its rising performance in global co ..

UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025

3 hours ago
 European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan nex ..

European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week

3 hours ago
 IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to s ..

IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday

3 hours ago
 Muslims, opposition parties continue protest again ..

Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World