Lebanese Opposition Demands International Participation In Beirut Blast Probe

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Lebanese Opposition Demands International Participation in Beirut Blast Probe

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Lebanon's opposition Future Movement (Al-Mustaqbal) party demanded on Wednesday that international experts join the probe into the devastating blast that had rocked Beirut.

"For the Lebanese to see a transparent investigation, international participation, the participation of foreign experts and specialized commissions are needed to find out the truth and establish justice for Beirut residents," the Sunni party led by ex-Prime Minister Saad Hariri said.

The massive explosion hit the Beirut port on Tuesday evening, leaving at least 135 people killed, about 5,000 others injured and half of the city's buildings damaged. Dozens of people are still unaccounted for.

The Lebanese authorities say that the blast was likely linked to improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port.

