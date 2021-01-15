UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Parliament Approves Law On Emergency Use Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:54 PM

Lebanese Parliament Approves Law on Emergency Use of COVID-19 Vaccines

The Lebanese parliament on Friday passed a special law that would allow emergency use of medicine against the coronavirus disease and the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Lebanese parliament on Friday passed a special law that would allow emergency use of medicine against the coronavirus disease and the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

In November, the country's health ministry signed a deal with Pfizer/BioNTech, with the first shipments expected to arrive in mid-February. Among the deal's conditions was the law that would regulate the use of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Lebanon, represented by the health ministry, allows emergency use of medicinal drugs as an exceptional measure before passing all stages of registration," according to the law's text.

Under the new law, exceptional cases include pandemics, as well as mass chemical and radiation poisonings that could harm citizens across the country.

"The following categories are exempt from liability and legal prosecution: medical services providers, including doctors, pharmacists, medical personnel, medical facilities and those employed in the health care industry. A well as drug manufacturers and those with the purchase and distribution rights," the law notes.

At the same time, manufacturers and distributors can be held liable in the case of manufacturing, storage and distribution violations.

The country has confirmed a total of 237,132 COVID-19 cases, including 1,781 fatalities.

Related Topics

Drugs Parliament Same November All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Skyscrapers, metro trains, astronauts inspire tale ..

11 minutes ago

US Shifts Israel From European Command to Central ..

2 minutes ago

French Total Withdraws From API Trade Association ..

2 minutes ago

Estonia Allows Entry From Iceland, Greece, Finland ..

2 minutes ago

WHO committee urges greater sequencing to combat n ..

5 minutes ago

Mexico accuses DEA of fabricating ex-defense chief ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.