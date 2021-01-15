Lebanese Parliament Approves Law on Emergency Use of COVID-19 Vaccines

The Lebanese parliament on Friday passed a special law that would allow emergency use of medicine against the coronavirus disease and the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Lebanese parliament on Friday passed a special law that would allow emergency use of medicine against the coronavirus disease and the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

In November, the country's health ministry signed a deal with Pfizer/BioNTech, with the first shipments expected to arrive in mid-February. Among the deal's conditions was the law that would regulate the use of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Lebanon, represented by the health ministry, allows emergency use of medicinal drugs as an exceptional measure before passing all stages of registration," according to the law's text.

Under the new law, exceptional cases include pandemics, as well as mass chemical and radiation poisonings that could harm citizens across the country.

"The following categories are exempt from liability and legal prosecution: medical services providers, including doctors, pharmacists, medical personnel, medical facilities and those employed in the health care industry. A well as drug manufacturers and those with the purchase and distribution rights," the law notes.

At the same time, manufacturers and distributors can be held liable in the case of manufacturing, storage and distribution violations.

The country has confirmed a total of 237,132 COVID-19 cases, including 1,781 fatalities.