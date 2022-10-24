Lebanese Parliament Fails to Elect President on 4th Try

Members of the Lebanese parliament were unable to elect a president on their fourth attempt on Monday because none of the candidates received the required two-thirds of the vote, a Sputnik correspondent reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Members of the Lebanese parliament were unable to elect a president on their fourth attempt on Monday because none of the candidates received the required two-thirds of the vote, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to the Lebanese constitution, a candidate must receive at least two-thirds of the votes in the 128-seat parliament. In the event a second round of voting is needed, the candidates must receive 50% plus one vote.

At Monday's meeting, the speaker of parliament announced that of those present, 50 lawmakers turned in blank ballots, 39 lawmakers voted for an independent parliamentarian, 50-year-old Michel Mouawad, and 10 lawmakers cast their votes in favor of scholar Issam Khalife.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, two ballots were annulled, while the remaining deputies voted for other candidates.

Later in the day, the Lebanese media reported that the next vote was expected to be held on October 27, however, the date was yet to be approved.

At the end of September, the Lebanese parliament was unable to elect a president at the first attempt.

The second round of elections on October 13 did not take place due to the lack of a quorum after several lawmakers left the meeting. On October 20, none of the candidates received the required number of votes.

On October 31, the six-year term of the incumbent president, 88-year-old Michel Aoun, ends. Aoun became president after two and a half years and more than 45 parliamentary sessions as the country was in a protracted crisis due to constant political disagreements, and candidates could not get the required number of votes.

At the moment, a transitional cabinet is operating in the country, and the formation of a new cabinet has been delayed for more than a month due to political differences.

Lebanon has been plunged in a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, for over two years. Amid the crisis, the banking system was almost completely paralyzed, the national Currency depreciated more than 20 times against the Dollar. As a result, more than 70% of the population fell below the poverty line.