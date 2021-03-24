BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The political crisis in Lebanon obliges the parliament to determine the maximum powers of the government within the framework of the constitution to establish the role of the current cabinet of ministers in solving issues, Acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday.

"The disagreements over the powers of the acting government only confirm the need to define them in accordance with the constitution, which will determine the maximum permissible rights of the acting cabinet of ministers and the role of the resigned government in light of today's reality, which is the result of the delay in forming a new government," Diab said in a statement, adding that determining of government's powers is the parliament's competence and exclusive right.

The acting prime minister also said that the process of the formation of the new government developed into a national crisis that is now beyond logic.

"The situation is now beyond logic. The process of forming the government has turned into a national crisis, which has led to and will continue to aggravate the suffering of the Lebanese in the light of this terrible political cycle," Diab said.