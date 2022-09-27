Lebanese Parliament Plans to Elect New President on September 29 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Lebanon's one-party parliament plans to elect a new president at its meeting on September 29, the NBN broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

"The Chamber of Deputies (the Lebanese parliament) is convened for a meeting on September 29 at 11.00 a.m. (08:00 GMT) to elect a president of the republic," a document signed by parliament speaker Nabih Berri read, as quoted by the broadcaster.