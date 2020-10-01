Lebanese Parliament Speaker Announces Indirect Talks WIth Israel on Sea Borders

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday announced indirect talks with Israel on maritime borders under the UN mediation, adding that the country's military would be tasked with leading the negotiations

"The initiative that I have upheld, and Lebanon has upheld, in order to set a framework for the negotiations area is as follows: firstly, the April 1996 accords, secondly, UNSC resolution 1701, and thirdly, that all meetings are to be held in the UN [UNIFIL] headquarters in Naqoura [South Lebanon], under the mediation and the flag of the UN," the speaker said.

"This document that I am reading to you, ladies and gentlemen, is a framework agreement, not a final agreement. This is a framework agreement that will chart a course for the Lebanese negotiator, [a role] which will be assigned to the Lebanese Army, with its talented command and its professional officers, under the patronage of his excellency the president of Lebanon," the speaker continued.