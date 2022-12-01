UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Parliament to Convene in Beirut in Attempt to Elect New President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The Lebanese parliament will convene in Beirut in an attempt to elect a new president for the eighth time.

The Lebanese parliament has been trying to elect a new president since late September, as none of the candidates succeeded in securing the required minimum of votes so far.

According to the Lebanese constitution, a presidential candidate must receive at least two-thirds of the vote in the 128-seat parliament, and, if there is a runoff, 50% plus one vote in the second round.

On October 31, the six-year presidential term of former Lebanese leader Michel Aoun ended. Since then, presidential functions in Lebanon have been partially performed by a transitional cabinet.

