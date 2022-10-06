UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Parliament To Elect Country's President On October 13 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The Lebanese parliament will meet next week to once again try to elect a new president of the country after the first attempt failed in late September, the National News Agency (NNA) reported on Thursday.

The speaker, Nabih Berri, had called on the parliament to convene at 11 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT) on October 13, the news agency said.

According to the Lebanese constitution, a candidate for the presidency must receive at least two-thirds of the votes cast in the 128-seat parliament. In case a second round of voting is needed, the candidates must receive 50% plus one vote.

In September, Lebanese lawmakers failed to elect a president, as no candidate received necessary two-thirds of the votes, with the second round not taking place due to the lack of a quorum after several lawmakers left the meeting.

On October 31, the six-year term of the incumbent president, 88-year-old Michel Aoun, ends. Aoun became president in 2016 after a protracted crisis far outstretched more than 45 parliamentary sessions of constant political bickering, preventing candidates from getting the required number of votes.

