Lebanese Parliament To Make Its 9th Attempt To Elect Country's President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Lebanese Parliament to Make Its 9th Attempt to Elect Country's President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Lebanon will hold a parliamentary session on Thursday to try for the ninth time to elect a president for the country.

The six-year presidential term of former Lebanese leader Michel Aoun ended on October 31.

Since then, Lebanon's presidential duties have been partly performed by the transitional cabinet.

Attempts to elect a new president have been ongoing since late September, since no candidate has succeeded in securing the required minimum of two-thirds of the vote in the 128-seat parliament. A similar stalemate occurred in Lebanon from May 2014 to October 2016, when it took lawmakers 45 sessions to elect Aoun as president.

