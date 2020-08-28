BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The office of Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced Friday that parliament will start consultations on the appointment of a new prime minister early next week.

"Parliamentary consultations are set to begin on Monday, and the republic's departments prepare the schedule and will announce it as soon as it is ready," the office said.

The government of Hassan Diab stepped down on August 10 following the deadly explosion that occurred in the port of the Beirut capital. The blast was caused by improper storage of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate.