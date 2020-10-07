UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Parliamentary Talks To Form New Government To Start Next Thursday - Aoun

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:27 PM

Parliamentary consultations on the creation of Lebanon's fresh government will start on October 15, the office of President Michel Aoun said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Parliamentary consultations on the creation of Lebanon's fresh government will start on October 15, the office of President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday.

"Thursday, October 15, has been set by President Aoun as a date for holding parliamentary consultations to designate an individual to form a new government," the office wrote on Twitter.

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib, who assumed the position a month ago following the deadly blast at the Beirut port, stepped down on September 26 after failing to form a new cabinet.

