The Lebanese people are proud of Luis Abinader's victory in the presidential election in the Dominican Republic, former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Tuesday, referring to the Lebanese origin of the Dominican politician

The Lebanese people are proud of Luis Abinader's victory in the presidential election in the Dominican Republic, former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Tuesday, referring to the Lebanese origin of the Dominican politician.

"The victory of Louis Abinader, born in Baskinta [a settlement in Mount Lebanon], in the presidential election in the Dominican Republic has become a reason for pride of the entire Lebanese people and especially for residents of the town known for such outstanding personalities as Mikhail Naymi [the world-famous Lebanese writer].

The Lebanese always have hope in their energy and success in their homeland and in the world," Hariri said on Twitter.

Abinader's victory announced on Monday ended the rule of the center-left Dominican Liberation Party, which has been in power since 2004. Outgoing President Danilo Medina has been heading the country since 2012.

Abinader was born in Santo Domingo to a mother of Canarian origin and a father of Lebanese origin.