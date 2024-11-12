Open Menu

Lebanese PM Warns Of Unprecedented Crisis Amid Israeli Aggression

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 12:00 AM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday voiced grave concerns over unprecedented crisis threatening Lebanon’s future, citing ongoing Israeli aggression which violates international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

Speaking at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, he informed that the sustained attacks have claimed over 3,200 lives, including more than 775 children and women, and have left over 4,000 people injured, including medical personnel.

"The escalation has driven many Lebanese to flee their homes, compounding the challenges our country already faces," Mikati told the summit, calling for immediate international support to halt the aggression and work toward sustainable peace.

He reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, underscoring the need to strengthen the Lebanese army’s presence in the south and to enhance coordination with UN peacekeeping forces. He also emphasized the necessity of extending Lebanese state authority across its borders to ensure stability and security.

In closing, Mikati also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and advocated for a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution, urging the international community to step up its efforts to end the crisis.

