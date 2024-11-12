Lebanese PM Warns Of Unprecedented Crisis Amid Israeli Aggression
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 12:00 AM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday voiced grave concerns over unprecedented crisis threatening Lebanon’s future, citing ongoing Israeli aggression which violates international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.
Speaking at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, he informed that the sustained attacks have claimed over 3,200 lives, including more than 775 children and women, and have left over 4,000 people injured, including medical personnel.
"The escalation has driven many Lebanese to flee their homes, compounding the challenges our country already faces," Mikati told the summit, calling for immediate international support to halt the aggression and work toward sustainable peace.
He reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, underscoring the need to strengthen the Lebanese army’s presence in the south and to enhance coordination with UN peacekeeping forces. He also emphasized the necessity of extending Lebanese state authority across its borders to ensure stability and security.
In closing, Mikati also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and advocated for a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution, urging the international community to step up its efforts to end the crisis.
Recent Stories
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming
PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit
'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener
Stocks and dollar climb, bitcoin hits record high
Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference yields initial commitment of $20 millio ..
Standing Committee on Narcotics Control addresses rising drug abuse and cross-bo ..
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..
More Stories From World
-
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership5 minutes ago
-
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock5 minutes ago
-
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-U.S. Tech Investment Conference yields initial commitment of $20 million by Pak-American Co ..56 minutes ago
-
Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, annexation of Palestinian territories2 hours ago
-
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountability of unabated Is ..3 hours ago
-
KSA leads humanitarian, diplomatic efforts, pledging billions to aid Palestine, Lebanon3 hours ago
-
Putin win in Ukraine 'no victory' for Trump: EU's top diplomat3 hours ago
-
Pro-US incumbent claims victory in Palau presidential vote3 hours ago
-
Middle Eastern leaders stress regional cooperation, collective efforts to prevent wider conflict3 hours ago
-
10 killed in northeast India police station attack: government3 hours ago
-
Saudi crown prince says Israel must not attack Iran3 hours ago