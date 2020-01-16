Lebanese Police, Army Regain Control Over Area Near Russia Embassy in Beirut After Clashes

(@imziishan)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Lebanese police and armed forces managed to restore control over the area near the Russian Embassy in Beirut after violent clashes with protesters, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

On late Wednesday, the correspondent reported that the clashes between police and protesters had erupted near the Russian diplomatic mission in Beirut. The embassy's press service told Sputnik that no employees of the diplomatic mission had been injured in the incident. According to the Lebanese Red Cross, the clashes left at least 35 people injured.

According to the correspondent, the security forces resorted to tear gas to disperse the protesters. A number of protesters were detained as a result of the clashes.

The Wednesday clashes are just one more episode in the ongoing unrest in Lebanon, which started on October 17, following the government's intent to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Even though the controversial measure was scrapped and the government of Saad Hariri resigned, people have remained in the streets to demand reforms amid a protracted economic and financial crisis.