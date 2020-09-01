UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:47 PM

Police in downtown Beirut used tear gas to disperse demonstrators outside the parliament building, a rally participant told Sputnik on Tuesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Police in downtown Beirut used tear gas to disperse demonstrators outside the parliament building, a rally participant told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the protester, the law enforcement officers responded to the provocations of certain groups of young people who threw stones at the police.

Hundreds of people with flags and wearing helmets are gathering near the parliament building.

The protesters demand social reforms amid a deteriorating economic situation in the country.

On Monday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun appointed Mustapha Adib, the country's ambassador to Germany, as the new prime minister and tasked him with forming the new government.

The Hassan Diab government stepped down shortly after a devastating explosion in the Beirut port on August 4 killed at least 190 people and injured over 5,000 others. According to the Lebanese authorities, the explosion was caused by the improper storage of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate.

