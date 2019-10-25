Lebanese Police Stop Clashes Between Protesters, Hezbollah Activists in Beirut - Reports

Lebanese law enforcers on Friday had to step in to prevent bloodshed after activists of the Hezbollah movement clashed with anti-government protesters on the Riad al-Solh Square in central Beirut, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Lebanese law enforcers on Friday had to step in to prevent bloodshed after activists of the Hezbollah movement clashed with anti-government protesters on the Riad al-Solh Square in central Beirut , the Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported.

Over the past week, Beirut and other cities in Lebanon have been gripped by protests in what were initially sparked by the government's plans to raise money from a tobacco tax and internet calls, but later escalated into violent protests demanding actions to cope with the worsening economic situation, the resignation of the government and snap elections.

Earlier in the week, the Lebanese government approved a 17-point economic reform plan to meet the demonstrators' demands.