Lebanese Politician Arslan Discusses Syrian Refugees With Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met with Lebanese politician Talal Arslan in Moscow on Thursday to discuss Syrian settlement among other matters, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Druze politician Arslan, who heads the Lebanese Democratic Party, expressed his concern regarding the number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, the statement read.

Arslan met with special presidential representative for the middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, a day prior to discuss similar issues.

Lebanon, a country of about 6 million, has taken in over 1.5 million refugees since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, the highest per capita population of refugees in the world. Many Lebanese have put the blame for country's ailing economy for the large amount foreigners.

Russia has been closely coordinating efforts with Lebanon in returning Syrian refugees to their homeland following the return of calm to their regions.