MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Lebanon need not be concerned that Iran would somehow involve the Hezbollah movement in a possible response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as Tehran would hardly involve third countries to resolve its own issues, Mustafa al-Fouani, the head of the executive committee of the Lebanese Amal movement, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Fakhrizadeh, one of the key figures behind Iran's nuclear program and the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's Innovation Center, was killed near Tehran on November 27. The Iranian authorities have accused Israel and the People's Mujahedin Organization of Iran, an exiled opposition group, of being responsible for the assassination. Some media reports alleged that Tehran may use Hezbollah, the Palestinian Hamas movement, or Shia militant groups in Iraq in its response. Earlier in December, Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe said that rumors that Iran may retaliate by means of the Hezbollah movement were baseless and unacceptable.

"Recently, an Iranian scientist was killed, almost a year ago [Iran's top military leader] Qasem Soleimani was killed. Iran responded as it saw fit. We are confident that Iran is perfectly able to analyze when and how to respond. In Lebanon, there is nothing to fear, since there is no rule saying that in case of an emergency in Iran, the strike must be on the territory of another country or from the territory of another country. The answer to the question is exclusively within the competence of the Iranian leadership," al-Fouani said.

The politician recalled that the Amal movement had condemned Fakhrizadeh's assassination and believes that Tehran has a right to the peaceful use of atomic energy.

On January 3, an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump on the outskirts of Baghdad killed Soleimani, one of the most prominent military figures in Iran, and several other members of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. The assassination prompted Tehran to launch missile strikes on US bases in Iraq.