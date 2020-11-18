Lebanese Presidency Cancels All Independence Day Celebrations Due to COVID-19

All public events marking the anniversary of Lebanon's independence have been canceled as part of efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease, the Lebanese presidency said in a press release on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) All public events marking the anniversary of Lebanon's independence have been canceled as part of efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease, the Lebanese presidency said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The General Directorate of Protocol and Public Relations in the Presidency of the Lebanese Republic announced that due to current health conditions in the country, resulting from outbreak of Corona pandemic, and based on the lockdown decision from November 14 to the 30th, all national events related to the anniversary of Independence will be canceled," the press release read.

The commemorations will be restricted to a limited number of ceremonies that will see Lebanese political leaders lay wreaths of flowers at memorials honoring those who died in the fight for independence, the presidency said.

Lebanon celebrates its national day of independence on November 22, commemorating the end of French rule over the middle Eastern country in 1943.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 107,900 cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in Lebanon, according to government data. On Tuesday, 1,507 new positive tests were reported, and the country's death toll currently stands at 839.