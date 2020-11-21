UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Presidency Refutes Israeli Claims On Beirut's Incoherent Stance On Border Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 04:40 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The remarks of Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz on Lebanon's inconsistent position on the demarcation of maritime borders between the two nations are unfounded, the Lebanese presidential office said.

According to Steinitz, Beirut's negotiating stance has changed seven times.

"The remarks of the Israeli minister have nothing with the truth as the Lebanese position on indirect talks on the demarcation of maritime borders remains stable. They are based on the instruction of President Michel Aoun submitted to the Lebanese delegation," the office said in a statement on late Friday.

The talks seek to resolve an overlap between the two rival nations' territorial waters and exclusive economic zones over an area of roughly 330 square miles that is situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed.

The Lebanese and Israeli delegations held three sessions of US-mediated indirect talks at the headquarters of the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the southernmost town of Naqoura over the course of October.

Since Lebanon does not recognize the state of Israel, talks are held indirectly with the US and UNIFIL mediation.

