Lebanese Presidency Says 'Suprised' At Prime Minister-Designate's Refusal To Form Gov't

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:28 PM

Lebanese Presidency Says 'Suprised' at Prime Minister-Designate's Refusal to Form Gov't

The Lebanese presidential office said Monday it was "surprised" at the tone and contents of the Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri's statement, which listed Haririr's reasons to refuse to form a government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The Lebanese presidential office said Monday it was "surprised" at the tone and contents of the Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri's statement, which listed Haririr's reasons to refuse to form a government.

Earlier on Monday, Hariri said he had declined President Michel Aoun's offer to form a government as the president was seeking to grant his allies veto power in the government.

"The Presidency is surprised at the statement and style of the Prime Minister designate, both in form and in content," Aoun's office tweeted.

The presidency described Hariri's harsh response as "overreaction.

"

"It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister designate would in an overreaction, publish the announcement of a cabinet's composition that he himself had proposed on December 9, 2020, which was drafted without the approval of the President to complete the core elements of the composition of a cabinet," the presidential office said.

Lebanon has been without a government for months and grappling with an economic crisis that sent the value of its Currency on the black market to nearly $15,000 Lebanese Pounds per Dollar.

