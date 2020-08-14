Lebanese President Agrees to FBI Participation in Beirut Port Blast Investigation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun has agreed to allow the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to participate in the ongoing probe of the massive blast at the port of Beirut that killed more than 170 people and left thousands more injured, according to a press release published on the presidential website.

On Friday, Aoun met with the US under secretary for political affairs, David Hale, and agreed to allow FBI staffers to take part in the investigation alongside the Lebanese judiciary.

"Hale pointed out that the US President's directives are that the United States be present and ready for help, thanking President Aoun for Lebanon's agreement to receive a team from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to participate in the investigations being conducted by the Lebanese judiciary," the press release read.

Hale also spoke of the need for reforms to tackle corruption in Lebanon and conveyed the condolences of US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to the press release.

On August 4, a massive blast at the port of Beirut caused widespread destruction and resulted in the deaths of at least 170 people. The cause of the blast is believed to be the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which was being kept in a warehouse.

Aoun on Wednesday said that the cost of the damage resulting from the incident is expected to reach $15 billion. The international community has rallied to offer assistance, and planes carrying medical and humanitarian aid from 13 countries have arrived in Beirut over the past day, according to an army report seen by Sputnik earlier on Friday.