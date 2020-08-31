Lebanese President Aoun Appoints Ambassador to Germany Adib as New Prime Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun appointed on Monday the country's ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, as a new prime minister and tasked him to form the government following the resignation of Hassan Diab's cabinet after the deadly Beirut port blast, Aoun's press office has said.

Earlier in the day, Aoun held talks with the country's senior officials and political factions on the appointment of a new government head, with most of them having backed Adib's candidacy for this post.

"President Aoun has summoned Ambassador Mustapha Adib to task him with the formation of a new government," the office wrote on Twitter, citing the General Directorate.

Adib has served as the ambassador in Berlin since July 2013. In addition to that, the official was an adviser to ex-Prime Minister Najib Mikati during his term from 2011-2013.

The Hassan Diab government stepped down shortly after a devastating explosion in the Beirut port on August 4 killed at least 190 people and injured over 5,000 others. According to the Lebanese authorities, the explosion was caused by improper storage of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate.