Lebanese President Aoun Calls for Unity After Night of Sectarian Clashes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on Sunday for unity in the wake of unrest and acts of violence last night triggered by clashes between supporters of rival political parties backed by religious communities.

On Saturday, violence erupted in the Lebanese capital between the country's Shiite and Sunni communities, supporters of rival sectarian political parties. Apart from that, hundreds of violent protesters pelted the parliament's building with stones and smashed shop windows before moving to central Martyrs Square, where thousands were holding a peaceful protest, a Sputnik correspondent said. Security forces were involved to restore order.

"We desperately need to put our political differences aside and hurry to work together to revive our homeland from the depths of successive crises, especially after the Lebanese have taken to the streets to demand a decent life for all," Aoun said, as quoted by the Libnanews website.

The president also said that the country's strength was in its unity, adding that Saturday's unrest was a warning bell.

Apart from the clashes between representatives of different religious communities, thousands of anti-government protesters, angry at continuing economic hardships in Lebanon, clashed with security forces in downtown Beirut on Saturday.

Lebanon has seen months of public unrest since frustration over the government's inability to stop Currency depreciation has brought people into the streets in October. Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who took office in January, has been in talks with international creditors to secure a financial lifeline for the nation.