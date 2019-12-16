UrduPoint.com
Lebanese President Aoun Delays Consultations On New Prime Minister Until December 19

Mon 16th December 2019

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Lebanese President Michel Aoun has postponed parliamentary consultations to appoint a new prime minister until Thursday amid the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country, the Lebanese presidency said in a statement on Monday.

The first round of consultations with lawmakers was scheduled to take place on December 7. However, the new frontrunner, businessman Samir Khatib, withdrew his candidacy to head the government, saying that caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who stepped down in October, was the preferred choice of Lebanon's Sunni Muslims. Under the existing power-sharing arrangement, the prime minister must be a Sunni.

"President Aoun responds to Prime Minister Hariri's wish to postpone the parliamentary consultations until Thursday, January 19, for further negotiations on the issue of the government's formation," the presidency said on Twitter.

The protests in Lebanon began on October 17 following the government's intent to introduce a tax on internet calls via the WhatsApp messenger. Despite the measure being scrapped, and Hariri and his cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms due to the worsening living standards amid a wider economic crisis.

