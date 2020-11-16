UrduPoint.com
Lebanese President Aoun Sends Condolences to Syria's Assad Over Muallem's Death

BEIRUT/TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday conveyed condolences to his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, due to the death of Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, according to Aoun's press office.

Muallem, the veteran Syrian politician who also served as the deputy prime minister, passed away at the age of 79 early on Monday.

"President Aoun expressed condolences to Syrian President Bashar Assad in connection with the death of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, noting the role that he played inside and outside Syria and wishing a speedy return of peace to Syria. May the brotherly Syrian people enjoy the prosperity that it deserves," the office wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Russia also expressed its condolences over Muallem's death, saying that it regrets losing such a reliable partner.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has also sent condolences to Damascus over Muallem's death.

"I would like to express my condolences to Your Excellency, the distinguished family of the deceased and colleagues in the Syrian Foreign Ministry in connection with this loss," Zarif wrote in a message addressed to Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous.

Zarif noted Muallem's considerable role in serving the national interests of Syria and their protection, according to a statement published by the ministry.

