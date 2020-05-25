UrduPoint.com
Lebanese President Aoun's Press Service Refutes Rumors Of Leader's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 04:20 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun's press service refuted on Monday social media claims about the leader's death.

This weekend, several online outlets reported an alleged dramatic deterioration of the 85-year-old president's health, after which claims emerged in social media about Aoun's death.

"The press service of the republic's president refutes fully all the rumors, which are absolutely groundless and are aimed at disturbing the public opinion," the press service said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Aoun's press service slammed the claims as "cheap" illegal hoaxes, adding that the security services and the prosecution would respond with proper measures against organizers and associates.

Aoun was elected as the Lebanese president in October 2016, breaking an almost 1.5-year political deadlock, caused by Lebanese political forces' inability to agree upon a candidacy of the leader.

