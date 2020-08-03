Lebanese President Appoints Charbel Wehbe Foreign Minister After Hitti Resigns - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab have signed a decree to appoint top diplomatic official Charbel Wehbe as a new foreign minister following the resignation of Nassif Hitti earlier on Monday, Aoun's office announced on Monday.

Hitti's resignation was accepted, the office said. The minister has resigned over disputes in the government on some core issues linked to the resolution of lasting economic and financial crises in the country.