UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese President Asks Hariri To Stay On As Caretaker Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:50 PM

Lebanese President Asks Hariri to Stay On as Caretaker Prime Minister

Lebanese President Michel Aoun asked Saad Hariri on Wednesday to stay on as interim prime minister to allow a new government to form after his cabinet stepped down

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Lebanese President Michel Aoun asked Saad Hariri on Wednesday to stay on as interim prime minister to allow a new government to form after his cabinet stepped down.

"He thanked the prime minister [for his work] and asked his government to continue in a caretaker role until a new government is formed," the presidency said in a statement.

Hariri made the surprise announcement in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday.

The resignation came after almost two weeks of anti-government protests triggered by a proposed tax on internet calls. It was scrapped but the protests widened to a general outcry against economic grievances.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks rise on large build in ..

11 minutes ago

Smog in Pakistan is only because of fire in Indian ..

20 minutes ago

Strict action will be taken if marchers enter in R ..

34 minutes ago

Naseem Shah puts Central Punjab on top

39 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of Raytheon Co ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Slovenian Deputy PM

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.