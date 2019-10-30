Lebanese President Asks Hariri To Stay On As Caretaker Prime Minister
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:50 PM
Lebanese President Michel Aoun asked Saad Hariri on Wednesday to stay on as interim prime minister to allow a new government to form after his cabinet stepped down
"He thanked the prime minister [for his work] and asked his government to continue in a caretaker role until a new government is formed," the presidency said in a statement.
Hariri made the surprise announcement in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday.
The resignation came after almost two weeks of anti-government protests triggered by a proposed tax on internet calls. It was scrapped but the protests widened to a general outcry against economic grievances.