Lebanese President Calls for National Dialogue to Overcome Financial, Economic Crises

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Lebanon urgently needs a national dialogue to find a way out of the economic crisis and tackle defense issues, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday.

"From my constitutional position, I am calling for an urgent national dialogue to reach understanding on three items: administrative and financial decentralization; the defense strategy of Lebanon; and a plan of the withdrawal from the financial and economic crises including reforms and equal distribution of losses," Aoun said in his address to the population.

Security of the country has to do with the army, resistance, and people, but the state is a basis for that, according to the Lebanese leader.

"Lebanon as a state will be able to exist when based on the constitution, law, and institutions," Aoun added.

On Saturday, the president said that recovery from the economic crisis would take six to seven years, and the country will encounter inevitable changes.

Lebanon has been suffering a severe economic crisis since 2019, which has caused political instability and massive protests. The situation was aggravated by the massive blast in the port of Beirut that devastated the capital on August 4, 2020.