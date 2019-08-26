UrduPoint.com
Lebanese President Calls Israeli Attacks On Beirut Suburbs, Qousaya 'Declaration Of War'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:11 PM

Lebanese President Calls Israeli Attacks on Beirut Suburbs, Qousaya 'Declaration of War'

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday called Israeli attacks on the southern suburbs of the capital of Beirut and the town of Qousaya a "declaration of war."

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday called Israeli attacks on the southern suburbs of the capital of Beirut and the town of Qousaya a "declaration of war."

Earlier in the day, Israel reportedly carried out airstrikes against a Palestinian group's position near Qousaya. The strike came after two suspected Israeli drones crashed in Beirut on Sunday.

"Attacks on the suburbs and the Qousaya area violate the 1701 resolution; these attacks allow Lebanon to use the right to protect its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," Aoun said during a meeting with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis.

The president added that the Lebanese people were seeking peace, not war, and "we do not accept that anyone threatens us in any way."

