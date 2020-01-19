Lebanese President Calls on Army, Police to Restore Order in Beirut Amid Protest - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Satuday demanded that the army commander and the head of the internal security forces stabilize the situation in the downtown of Beirut and ensure the safety of peaceful demonstrators amid violent clashes with the police, the Lebanese LBCI broadcaster reported

According to the media outlet, Aoun held a series of telephone conversations with the country's defense and interior ministers as well as military commanders, urging them to restore order in the city.

Protesters from across Lebanon gathered in Beirut earlier in the day to attend the "Saturday of outrage" rally near the parliament building against economic mismanagement and weakening national currency.

Demonstrations turned into violent clashes with the police when protesters started throwing stones and metal rods at officers and eventually attempted to storm the fences of the parliament building.

Police used tear gas and water cannons in response.

Lebanon has been swayed by nationwide protests since October amid a crippling economic crisis. People have been demanding urgent reforms to end the deepening liquidity crisis, which Aoun has blamed on sanctions. The economic and financial situation continues to deteriorate, with entrepreneurs refusing to accept any payment by bank transfer.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri's government resigned on October 29, but the demonstrations have not stopped. In mid-December, Aoun designated former Education Minister Hassan Diab as the next prime minister. However, a new government that satisfies all political parties has not yet been formed.