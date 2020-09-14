UrduPoint.com
Lebanese President Gives Russian Ambassador Honorable Award To Mark End Of His Mission

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 04:21 PM

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has presented to Russian Ambassador Alexander Zasypkin one of the most honorable awards, the National Order of the Cedar, for his contribution to the development of ties between Moscow and Beirut, Aoun's press office said on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun has presented to Russian Ambassador Alexander Zasypkin one of the most honorable awards, the National Order of the Cedar, for his contribution to the development of ties between Moscow and Beirut, Aoun's press office said on Monday.

Zasypkin met with the Lebanese leader earlier in the day in connection with the ending of his diplomatic mission in the middle Eastern country.

"President Aoun met with Russian Ambassador Alexander Zasypkin in a farewell visit in connection with the termination of his diplomatic mission in Lebanon.

The president bestowed on [Zasypkin] the National Order of the Cedar in its highest degree for his contribution to strengthening the Lebanese-Russian relations in all spheres," the office wrote on Twitter.

On August 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved Zasypkin's dismissal and appointed Alexander Rudakov as the country's new ambassador to Lebanon.

The National Order of the Cedar is one of Lebanon's highest awards. It was established in 1936 and presented by the country's leader for great services rendered to the country, acts of courage and a commitment to great moral values.

