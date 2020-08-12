Lebanese President Got Report About Explosives in Beirut Port in July - Office

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun received an intelligence warning about a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored in the port of Beirut in July, weeks before the substance exploded, his office confirmed on Wednesday.

Lebanon's OTV channel has reported, citing sources, that national security officials started sounding the alarm over the ammonium nitrate kept in the port after an inspection to the area five months before the massive blast. They, in particular, suggested that competent authorities resell the explosives or relocate them outside the city.

"As soon as the president received a national security report on the presence of a large amount of ammonium nitrate in one of depots in the port of Beirut on July 20, 2020, the military adviser notified the secretary general for security in the office of the head of government so that necessary measures are taken," the press service wrote on Twitter.

A powerful explosion hit the port of Beirut on August 4, leaving over 170 people killed, thousands injured and half of the city's buildings damaged. According to the authorities, the explosion was linked to 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and stored in the port. The city has been declared a disaster site, with a state of emergency imposed for two weeks.