BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) President of Lebanon Michel Aoun on Tuesday expressed hope that a new Lebanese government will be formed in the coming days.

On December 19, president Aoun tasked former education Minister Hassan Diab with forming a new government.

"We are doing everything to overcome the difficulties. But we need society's support ...

I hope that a government will be formed in the coming days and that next year the situation will gradually stabilize," he said as quoted by his press service.

Lebanese citizens took to the streets on October 17 when the government of Saad Hariri announced tax hikes on internet calls and tobacco in an attempt to salvage a deteriorating economy. Despite the resignation of the government the demonstrations have since grown into widespread demands for political reforms. In early October, Aoun said that his country was suffering due to sanctions and financial blockade.